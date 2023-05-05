INDEED: Evangeline Lilly Asks Why Our Modern Society Villainizes Femininity In Women But Not In Men: ‘Let Each Be Who They Are.’

“Why are we only applauding masculinity in women and villainizing it in men? And why are we only applauding femininity in men and debasing it in women? Why can’t we just allow for all of it?” Evangeline writes in the caption of her photo. “Why do we feel the need to vilify a man wearing shit-kicker boots, driving a pick-up truck who’s not afraid to punch someone in the face, but if they were a woman, they would be the epitome of cool? Why is a man who loves make-up, cries easily and stays at home to tend to the domestic responsibilities valiant, but a woman who does the same is pathetic?”

This is billed as another of Lilly’s “controversial takes.”