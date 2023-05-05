TEXAS: Lina Hidalgo’s Continued Contempt for Transparency. “Remember Democratic County Judge and de-facto Queen of Harris County Lina Hidalgo, she of the numerous staff corruption charges? There have been a lot of Freedom of Information Act requests coming her way over all the alleged crooked dealings, so she went to her legal counsel to thwart transparency.”
