WIKIPEDIA’S ROBESPIERRE: On this day in 1758, the bloodthristy Maximilien Robespierre was born in the French province of Artois. Weirdly, Wikipedia has an almost hagiographic entry for him. It emphasizes all the wonderful causes he endorsed–such as universal manhood suffrage (even for “people of color, Jews, actors, and domestic staff”) and the abolition of French involvement in the Atlantic slave trade. His central role in the Reign of Terror is downplayed to a remarkable degree.

UPDATE (FROM GLENN): Wikipedia is dominated by leftists, and leftists’ Robespierran sympathies grow increasingly apparent.