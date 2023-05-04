MEDIA HELP TRUMP RERUN 2016 STRATEGY:

During the 2016 presidential primaries, Donald Trump rode a wave of free media worth billions of dollars. This included 10 call-in interviews and an hourlong interview special with MSNBC’s Morning Joe alone. Now, Trump is hoping to replicate the process.

The former president, who is running again in 2024, wants the media to prop him up above the rest of the GOP primary field. Kicking off the 2024 media shenanigans will be a CNN town hall with Trump next week in New Hampshire . The town hall will certainly boost ratings for CNN’s flailing prime-time programming. But Trump will also use the occasion to his own advantage.