ROUTINE BUT NEVER BORING: SpaceX rockets past 4,000 Starlink satellites in orbit with another Falcon 9 launch. “Landing of the first stage on Thursday’s mission occurred just as the Falcon 9’s second stage engine cut off to deliver the Starlink satellites into a preliminary parking orbit.”
