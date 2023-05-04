COLORADO: Colorado teachers union passes resolution declaring capitalism ‘inherently exploits children, public schools.’

The Colorado Education Association [CEA] reportedly passed a resolution that declares that “capitalism inherently exploits children, public schools, land, labor, and resources.”

A final version of the resolution that was passed states that “CEA believes that capitalism requires exploitation of children, public schools, land, labor, and/or resources. Capitalism is in opposition to fully addressing systemic racism (the school to prison pipeline), climate change, patriarchy, (gender and LGBTQ disparities), education inequality, and income inequality.

However, a screenshot captures an earlier draft of the resolution that included a call to replace capitalism with a “new equitable economic system.”