ED SHEERAN WINS MARVIN GAYE SONG COPYRIGHT CASE: “A jury in New York has ruled that British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran is not liable for copyright infringement in a case that has been closely watched by the global entertainment industry. The case centered on whether Sheeran ripped off Marvin Gaye’s ‘Let’s Get It On’ and will be seen as a major victory for recording artists.”
