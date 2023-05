THE HARDEST WORKING WOMAN IN POLITICS! Harris to meet with CEOs about artificial intelligence risks.

Flashback: Biden gives Kamala Harris another job: VP will now head an online harassment task force to add to her portfolio that includes the border and voting rights.

Why, it’s as if, “Joe Biden has set Kamala Harris up to fail, a passive-aggressive form of revenge for her shivving him in that first Democratic presidential-primary debate.”