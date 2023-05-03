IN SLOW MOTION: Druckenmiller On America’s Debt Crisis: ‘It’s Like Watching A Horror Movie Unfold.’ “Honestly, all this focus on the debt ceiling instead of the future fiscal issue is like sitting on the beach at Santa Monica worrying about whether a 30-foot wave will damage the pier when you know there’s a 200-foot tsunami just 10 miles out.”
