AN OVERTLY ANTI-CATHOLIC, BIGOTED ARTICLE BY TWO PROMINENT LAW PROFESSORS: Marci Hamilton and Leslie Griffin: How Did Six Conservative Catholics Become Supreme Court Justices Together? The underlying facts backing up the absurd notion that there has been a conspiracy to stock the Court with Catholics aren’t even accurate. Clarence Thomas was raised Catholic, but had left the church when he was nominated to the Supreme Court (he later returned). Neil Gorsuch was also raised Catholic, but seems to have been attending an Episcopal church as an adult. I thought this sort of crude anti-Catholic conspiracism had died out with JFK’s election… (And by the way, there is a simple explanation as to why conservative Justices have been disproportionately Catholic–they almost all went to Yale or Harvard, which is almost a prerequisite for appointment these days, and those schools graduate many more conservative Catholics than Protestants. For example, when I was in law school, the presidents of the Yale Federalist Society over three years were Catholic, Catholic, and (you guessed it), also Catholic.) The one exception to the Yale and Harvard rule, Amy Coney Barrett, became a conservative hero when Democrats attacked her Court of Appeals nomination because she was … Catholic.