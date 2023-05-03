THE VIRTUAL DOCTOR IS IN: ChatGPT found to give better medical advice than real doctors in blind study.

First, the researchers asked them to judge the quality of the information in the message.

When assessing quality, there are multiple attributes to consider, Ayers said. “It could be accuracy, readability, comprehensiveness or responsiveness,” he told Fox News Digital.

Next, the researchers were asked to judge empathy.

“It’s not just what you say, but how you say it,” Ayers said. “Does the response have empathy and make patients feel that their voice is heard?”

“Doctors have resource constraints, so … they often zero in on the most probable response and move on.”

ChatGPT was three times more likely to give a response that was very good or good compared to physicians, he told Fox News Digital. The chatbot was 10 times more likely to give a response that was either empathetic or very empathetic compared to physicians.

It’s not that the doctors don’t have empathy for their patients, Ayers said — it’s that they’re overburdened with messages and don’t always have the time to communicate it.