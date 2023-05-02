WHEN YOU BOTCH THE ADRENOCHROME DOSAGE: Are These the Worst 9 Seconds of Joe Biden’s Political Career?

You know, it’s one thing — not a good thing, mind you, but perhaps a less-bad thing — when the American press hid from the world how feeble FDR had become, particularly during the last two or three years of his life. It’s quite another to pretend that a nuclear-armed POTUS is still capable of even friendly give-and-take when the White House Press Corps(e).

Or maybe it was just this weekend, when Biden seemed to forget where he was — just look at that vacant expression — after receiving a jersey and other goodies during an all-too-brief visit with the Air Force Academy Falcons football team.