BOMBSHELL TRANSCRIPT PROVING ANTONY BLINKEN LIED TO CONGRESS LEAVES REPUBLICANS AT A CROSSROADS:

The obvious question is whether Blinken will be convicted. The obvious answer is that, of course, he’s not going to be convicted. There is immense value, though, in carrying out a very public impeachment process, exposing the fact that he did lie to Congress (and by virtue, commit a crime). Make Democrats go on record defending him. Make the press proclaim their own hypocrisy. Make Biden own the corruption within his administration. You don’t need a Senate conviction to accomplish those things.

But if Republicans drag their feet and keep waiting around to formulate the perfect case, they will lose their opportunity to really make something of this. Will there be other information that comes out after an impeachment starts? Sure, but the process itself needs to be started posthaste. Republicans are at a crossroads, and they can’t waste any more time deciding what direction to go.