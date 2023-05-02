STICKER SHOCK: There are only 3 new cars priced under $20,000 now.
The average price paid for a new vehicle was $48,008 in March, according to Kelley Blue Book, a drop of $550 from the prior month.
“We’ve been anticipating transaction price declines, as inventory has been steadily improving and choice has expanded. More vehicles on dealer lots — and on their competitors’ lots — means dealers simply don’t have the pricing power they did six months ago,” said Rebecca Rydzewski, Cox Automotive research manager of economic and industry insights.
Prices are expected to continue their downward trend, but are unlikely to reach the $37,736 average they were at in March 2020 anytime soon, if ever again.
Last month: Biden Administration Announces Ambitious Final CAFE Standards.
Today, the Biden-Harris Administration announced final Corporate Average Fuel Economy (CAFE) standards, which will improve gas mileage for new passenger vehicles sold in the United States between now and 2026.
The new standards require a 49 mpg fleetwide average by 2026, a 33% increase over model year 2021 standards.
We’ll soon look back fondly at $48,008.