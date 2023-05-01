WHERE’S HUNTER, FAT? In Court, Hunter Biden Cries Poor to Reduce Child Support Payments. President’s son says he slept ‘on cot’ in father’s room in Dublin, had his Porsche repossessed.

Biden, wearing a tight-fitting dark navy suit, appeared dejected as he walked into the county court room in small-town Batesville, Arkansas, as a passing train whistled down the street. He was flanked by D.C. super lawyer Abbe Lowell, who recently joined Biden’s legal team in the custody case.

Lowell said Biden is paying Lunden Alexis Roberts $20,000 per month in child support under an agreement they reached in 2020, shortly after President Joe Biden launched his presidential campaign. Lowell said Biden has paid Roberts at least $750,000 over the past few years.

The hearing came days after Arkansas Circuit Court judge Holly Meyer ordered Biden and his child’s mother, Roberts, to appear for all future court dates, arguing that their absences are needlessly delaying the case. “I expect this case to get done,” Meyer said on Monday. “I will run herd on you ladies and gentlemen until that happens.”

Biden’s lawyers objected to attempts by Roberts’s team to frame him as privileged and wealthy, arguing that he has only traveled on Air Force One one time and “stayed on a cot in his dad’s room in Dublin” during their recent Ireland visit. Biden no longer owns a Porsche, and his lawyer Brent Langdon indicated it was repossessed. Biden now drives an unspecified car given to him by celebrity lawyer Kevin Morris.

His lawyers did not respond to a Washington Free Beacon request for more information on the Porsche.

During the hearing, Biden’s lawyers said his only income is a percentage of his art sales from a New York gallery and that Biden is unable to provide a list of who has bought his paintings and how much they are worth. Lowell said Biden doesn’t know the names of any of the buyers under an agreement with the gallery, which is intended to avoid political influence-peddling.