ROGER KIMBALL: Another Progressive Fusillade Goes Awry.

DeSantis brought in several new board members, including [Christopher] Rufo, and they instantly began shaking things up.

His statement that he wanted to help transform New College into “the Hillsdale of the South” was particularly galling to the woke mandarins in the media because Hillsdale, probably the best liberal arts college in the country, is calmly but conspicuously and determinedly non-woke.

Hillsdale is interested in education, not indoctrination.

That is its real tort: It refuses to be part of the “progressive” assault on independent thought and genuine learning.

The hilarity of the New York Times piece begins with its title: “This Is What the Right-Wing Takeover of a Progressive College Looks Like.”

We are meant to shudder at that phrase “Right-Wing.”

It’s true that most conservatives cower in the corner when accused of being “right-wing,” “racist,” “homophobic,” etc.

That cowardice is part of what’s wrong with contemporary conservatism.

But Rufo outflanked the machine by embracing the charge.

He linked to the NY Times column on Twitter and proudly assented to the charge: “Yes, this is what the right-wing takeover of a progressive college looks like,” he said. “And we’re just getting started.”

Oh no, narrative disruption!

Rufo continued: “My critics believe that the ‘progressive college’ is the only natural and legitimate form of the university.

“But we won’t play that game. Conservative voters deserve conservative institutions. In a republic, the people, through their elected representatives, get to decide.”

What a novel idea!

I (almost) felt sorry for the NY Times columnist.

Reading her column was like watching a toddler having a meltdown.

There she was wailing and pounding her tiny fists on the floor, but nobody was paying her the slightest heed.