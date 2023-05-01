IT’S GOOD TO BE THE KING: Here Are All the Laws That Charles Is Exempt From as King. “Under the legal doctrine of ‘sovereign immunity,’ Charles is exempt from criminal and civil proceedings as the head of state. But the King’s immunity extends beyond his public duties to his conduct on privately-owned assets, estates, and businesses. Currently, more than 30 different laws bar the police from entering private royal estates without the sovereign’s permission to investigate suspected crimes. Charles is also exempt from punishment over wildlife offenses, environmental pollution, and other green crimes—a kind of legal immunity given to no other private landowner in the U.K.”

If it sounds ridiculous when applied to a single person, why does sovereign immunity make any sense for an entire class of public servants exempted by it in this country?