IT’S REMARKABLE HOW QUICKLY WE’VE DESCENDED TO A PLACE WHERE THIS IS CONSIDERED A WIN: Liberal feminism misunderstands women by ignoring sexual difference: panel at Harvard.

The three authors with unorthodox views on the topic shared their thoughts on reform at a “Rethinking Feminism” panel discussion at Harvard University on Thursday.

“Is feminism still essential? Absolutely,” Washington Post columnist Christine Emba said at the start of the event. “But let’s get clear on what it means.”

Emba, author of “Rethinking Sex: A Provocation,” said that some of the women she interviewed for her book believed that imitating men, particularly through having casual sex and “fucking like a man,” could overcome the divide between them.

However, Emba said, a feminism that benefits women would be one that values and respects difference.

“A true feminism is one in which women are respected as women, in their specificity,” she said. “One that pushes society to make room for women, not one that asks women to change themselves to fit into its existing, destructive structures.”