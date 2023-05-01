MARK JUDGE: Reporting the snooze: When did journalists become so boring?

Christopher Hitchens. Hunter S. Thompson. Georgie Anne Geyer. Say what you will about these legendary American journalists , but they were not boring.

Thompson, known for his drug use, became famous by reporting on the biker gang known as Hell’s Angels, who beat him up when his book was published. Hitchens was a boozer, atheist, iconoclast, and war correspondent with a cutting wit. Georgie Anne Geyer was a fearless foreign correspondent who interviewed Fidel Castro .

Their kind has since disappeared from our media landscape, to be replaced by the likes of narcoleptic Andrea Mitchell, dear-Lord-is-he-still-talking-about-nothing Joe Scarborough, and cipher Taylor Lorenz.

What happened? When did journalists become so boring?

“Never mistake motion for action,” Ernest Hemingway, another great, nonboring journalist, once said. On Twitter, on 24/7 cable TV, in the newspaper, and on websites, there is a lot of frantic motion but not much action.