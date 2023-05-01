A BILLION HERE AND A BILLION THERE…: The ‘Su Tax’: California Businesses Are Still Paying for Biden Nominee Julie Su’s $31B Mistake.

Julie Su is on Capitol Hill auditioning to be President Joe Biden’s next labor secretary, but back in her home state of California, businesses are paying what some call the “Su Tax”—a hike in payroll taxes to make up for the massive fraud that took place on her watch during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nearly 60 California businesses and agriculture groups complained last month that their four million-plus members face escalating payroll taxes to bail out the state’s insolvent unemployment insurance fund. The groups warned state legislative leaders that the taxes—which could exceed $400 per worker each year—threaten employee-heavy small businesses and restaurants that were already devastated by California Democrats’ strict COVID-19 lockdowns.

The business groups did not mention Su by name, but they noted how California’s unemployment insurance fund spent up to $31 billion on payouts for fraudulent claims when she was the state labor secretary. After presiding over the fund’s fall into insolvency, Su left to become the Biden administration’s deputy labor secretary.