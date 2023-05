YOU’RE GONNA NEED A BIGGER BLOG: Joe Biden’s 5 Biggest Mistakes As President.

This excerpt was just a brief parenthetical, but is a real tell about how the Biden cabal puts politics and power over absolutely everything else: “I was so open to a Biden presidency that I even did a one-time consultation with the Biden team on space policy at the start of his presidency only to discover, much to my horror, that they were planning to go after SpaceX.”