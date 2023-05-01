DISPATCHES FROM THE BLUE ZONES: San Francisco Whole Foods hit with 560 calls of violence, drugs, vagrants before closing.

“Male [with] machete is back,” according to one 911 call; “Another security guard was just assaulted,” according to another call.

One call noted that security guards at the store were assaulted by a knife-wielding man, who then sprayed employees with a fire extinguisher.

One man reportedly overdosed from fentanyl and methamphetamine in the bathroom in September, according to the Times.

At least 14 people were arrested during the 13 months the Whole Foods in the downtown was open, which included serious charges of grand theft and battery, according to the outlet.