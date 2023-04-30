NY TIMES TRIES AND FAILS TO GIN UP A SCANDAL ABOUT MY LAW SCHOOL: How Scalia Law School Became a Key Friend of the Court. Here’s the deal: Law schools like Harvard and Yale used to go to a lot of effort to grow ties with Supreme Court Justices. But given increased Progressive intolerance, this would cause more trouble than its worth. So it provided an opportunity for a few law schools not captured by the left, like Scalia Law, to swoop in. It’s great for the students who get to take classes for them, great for our reputation, and nice for the Justices to get a chance to interact with folks outside the Court (and the Justices, from what I hear, do take their teaching responsibilities quite seriously.)

As for the Times, the quality of the piece can be summed up with these excerpts.

Excerpt 1: “Scalia Law has offered the justices a safe space in a polarized Washington… and their personal needs are anticipated, from lunch orders to, in Justice Gorsuch’s case, house hunting.”

Excerpt 2: “[Scalia Law faculty member Jamil] Jaffer had clerked for [Gorsuch] on the appeals court and counted him as a friend and mentor. After the Supreme Court confirmation, Mr. Jaffer acted as the Gorsuches’ unofficial relocation consultant, meeting with a real estate agent and touring at least one equestrian estate in Virginia.”

I laughed when I got to that. Either the Times reporters are too dumb to distinguish between “Scalia Law helped Gorsuch with househunting” and “a friend of Gorsuch on the faculty of Scalia Law helped Gorsuch,” or they are outright dishonest. I’m guessing they aren’t the brightest bulbs in the chandelier, but in this case dishonesty is the more likely cause.

And by the way, have you noticed all the negative stories, the vast majority ranging from trivial to bogus, that have come out about the conservatives Justices over the past two weeks. It smacks of a coordinated media campaign, with “journalists” regurgitated stories they are spoonfed by left-wing dark money groups. I expect a lengthy investigative report from the Times on who is behind these stories, what they hope to accomplish, and who the funders are… never.