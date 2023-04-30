FOR CERTAIN VALUES OF “EASY”: Building a Dyson Sphere Around the Sun Would Be Easy if We Used Jupiter for Raw Materials.

Not everybody agrees that constructing a Dyson sphere would end up being such a huge undertaking. In an interview with Green, astrophysicist Jason Wright compared such an effort to Manhattan, a human and interconnected “megastructure,” which was constructed over a long period of time, bit by bit.

“It was planned to some degree, but no one was ever like, ‘Hey, let’s build a huge city here,'” Wright told Green. “It’s just every generation made it a little bigger.”

In the same way, a Dyson sphere or swarm of satellites could be constructed over time to harness all of a star’s energy, he argued.