NOTHING TO SEE HERE, MOVE ALONG: Biden CIA chief met with Epstein several times after financier convicted of child sex crime. “Other notable names the Journal reported in Epstein’s calendar include Obama White House counsel Kathryn Ruemmler, who met dozens of times with Epstein after leaving the administration but before joining Goldman Sachs as a top attorney, as well as professor and activist Noam Chomsky and Bard College President Leon Botstein.”