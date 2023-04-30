STOPPED CLOCK: CNN Panelist Drops the Hard Truth About Biden’s Speech at the White House Correspondents Dinner.

The pathetic nature of that scene wasn’t lost on everyone, though. Scott Jennings, who offered his critique on CNN of all places, pointed out how pathetic it was for the press to clap along to a president making fun of the fact that they are completely in the tank.

The line that will stick with me is “In a lot of ways this dinner sums up my first two years. I’ll talk for 10 minutes, take zero questions, and cheerfully walk away.” For the journalists in the room, he wasn’t laughing with you, he was laughing at you. The reality is, I think he’s mocking the press. The guy does not take questions, and he’s up there joking about it. And I’m just, and they’re clapping and they’re laughing about it.

Jennings’ commentary was made even more impactful by the fact that the rest of the panelists were drooling over Biden’s speech. They should feel as betrayed and belittled as those who watched the president mock them in person.

But I digress, Jennings hit the nail on the head. Biden was not laughing with all those journalists as they cackled at his badly read jokes (sometimes having to fight the teleprompter to get them out). He was laughing at them. The president sees the press as a subservient class of pawns that exist simply to prop him up amidst his failures.