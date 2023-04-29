HOW IT STARTED: West Hollywood Redirects Funding from Sheriff’s Department to Other Public Safety Programs.
—KNBC, June 29th, 2022.
How it’s going: Actor James Woods: Watch How W. Hollywood’s ‘Safety Ambassadors’ Handled an Assault in Progress.
Notoriously liberal West Hollywood had the brilliant idea of replacing police officers with unarmed “safety ambassadors.” Let’s take a peek at how that’s worked out during an assault in progress… pic.twitter.com/Qa48aZ8z4o
— James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) April 28, 2023
—MRC TV, yesterday.
Gooder and harder, California.