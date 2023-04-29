April 29, 2023

HOW IT STARTED: West Hollywood Redirects Funding from Sheriff’s Department to Other Public Safety Programs.

—KNBC, June 29th, 2022.

How it’s going: Actor James Woods: Watch How W. Hollywood’s ‘Safety Ambassadors’ Handled an Assault in Progress.

—MRC TV, yesterday.

Gooder and harder, California.

