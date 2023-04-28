DESANTIS INSIDERS SAY HE’LL FORM EXPLORATORY COMMITTEE IN MID-MAY; TRUMP SAYS HE SHOULD DROP OUT TO SHOW HIS “LOYALTY.” As Ace of Spades writes, “And I know this upsets people to hear, but Ron DeSantis did give Trump an open lane for reelection… in 2020. This is DeSantis’ year. DeSantis isn’t intruding in Trump’s year; Trump is intruding in DeSantis’. I know people keep saying ‘DeSantis should wait.’ Wait? You mean wait until he no longer has a high-profile job as governor? Wait until people begin forgetting him, like Christie did when he refused to run in 2012 and then discovered no one wanted to hear about him in 2016?”