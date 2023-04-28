GOODER AND HARDER, SAN FRAN: Ezra Klein and State Sen. Scott Wiener on crime in San Francisco.

When Wiener says the property crime rate in San Francisco is fairly high I think he’s minimizing. The property crime rate in San Francisco is the worst in the country among the 25 largest cities.

In any case, it’s interesting to hear Wiener talk this way because when I was writing about the street prostitution problem, which included violence against the women involved and also fear among the residents living in the area, Sen. Wiener didn’t seem concerned at all. In fact he flatly denied that the problem had anything to do with his bill legalizing loitering.

So I can’t help but wonder if this concern for the feelings of crime victims isn’t just something progressives have learned to say in the wake of the recall of DA Chesa Boudin. Boudin, like Wiener, was very far left and also never accepted any blame for any of the city’s crime problems. But it became clear to everyone after his recall that even in San Francisco voters didn’t like being told things were fine when they weren’t.

To his credit, Klein didn’t let it drop there but pushed a little harder on what might be called the city’s permissive attitude toward crime.