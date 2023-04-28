IT’S NICE TO KNOW THAT SOMEBODY IS DOING WELL IN THE BIDEN ECONOMY: Hamptons Luxury-Home Prices Soar On ‘Very Strong’ Demand, Limited Inventory. “Luxury property transactions in the top 10% of the Hamptons housing market reached a median price of $8.54 million, an 11% increase compared to the previous year. The average price of the highest-end homes in the seaside playground for Wall Street’s billionaires jumped 33% to a record of $16.1 million.

”