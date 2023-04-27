NEW CIVILITY WATCH: WashPost Columnist Urges People To Harass Republicans At The Grocery Store, Church.

Republicans did not need Trump or Fox to tell them to be pro-life, pro-gun rights, or opposed to giving hormones to children. Still, [The Daily Show’s Desi Lydic] wondered, “Where do we go from here? Is there any solution?”

For [Washington Post columnist Perry Bacon Jr.], the answer is harassment, “I think ultimately we have to, in the short term, shame them out of passing the most aggressive versions of these bills, criticize them enough to make sure that they are told when they go to church or when they go to the grocery store that ‘you passed a terrible bill and acted like a bigot.’”

It is safe to say that neither Bacon nor Lydic would appreciate it if you harassed them about their political views at the grocery store.

Yet, Lydic’s biggest problem with Bacon’s proposal was not the morality, but practical effects as she proceeded to make fun of Sen. Rand Paul being attacked, “Are you sure that shame would work with Kentucky Republicans? I mean, look at Rand Paul, if I got my ass kicked in my front yard by my neighbor, I would never leave my house again.”