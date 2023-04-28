KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEFING: Enough With the Mentally Unstable Climate Hysteria. “When this incarnation of the climate scam began, it was all about Al Gore and his ilk ginning up hysteria for a money grab. The hysteria thing worked so well that an entire impressionable young generation is convinced that their lives are in imminent danger from the sun. At least I think it’s the sun that is the Big Bad right now.”