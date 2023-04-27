THE COUNTRY IS IN THE VERY BEST OF HANDS: Jerome Powell is the latest victim of Russian pranks.

Jerome Powell, the Federal Reserve chair, was deceived by pranksters posing as Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky in a video call in January.

The pranksters, identified as Vladimir Kuznetsov and Alexei Stolyarov, are known supporters of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The video clips, now circulating on the internet, show Jerome Powell discussing central banking and inflation, but no sensitive information was revealed during the conversation.