THE NEW SPACE RACE: A Russian ‘inspector’ satellite appears to be chasing a secret US military satellite in a game of cat and mouse. “The behavior of Kosmos-2558, and the lack of a formal explanation from Russia, has led space observers to believe that the probe is stalking USA-326. It’s at least the third satellite Russia has launched that appears to be an ‘inspector’ — a spacecraft aiming to gather up-close data on another satellite.”