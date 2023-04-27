DECOUPLING CUTS BOTH WAYS: Yuan Overtakes Dollar as China’s Most Used Cross-Border Currency. “The local currency’s share of China’s cross-border payments and receipts rose to a record high 48% at the month end from nearly zero in 2010, according to research by Bloomberg Intelligence citing data from the State Administration of Foreign Exchange. The dollar’s share declined to 47% from 83% over the same period, the figures showed.”