ON THE SAME DAY TUCKER CARLSON ACCUSES ELITES OF ‘COLLUDING,’ THEY GET CAUGHT COLLUDING:

Former Fox News host Tucker Carlson made his first comments on Wednesday evening since parting ways with the giant cable news outlet, accusing the government and elites of “colluding” in support of a “one-party state.”

Calling most debates in mainstream media “unbelievably stupid” and meaningless, Carlson said in a short viral video, “And yet, at the same time… the undeniably big topics, the ones that will define our future, get virtually no discussion at all.” He listed some, “War, civil liberties, emerging science, demographic change, corporate power, natural resources — when was the last time you heard a legitimate debate about any of those issues? It’s been a long time.”

Carlson continued, “Debates like that are not permitted in American media. Both political parties and their donors have reached consensus on what benefits them, and they actively collude to shut down any conversation about it.”

“Suddenly, the United States looks very much like a one-party state,” he added. “That’s a depressing realization. But it’s not permanent.”

During a White House press conference on Wednesday, President Joe Biden was caught holding a cheat sheet that gave him advance knowledge of a question topic from a reporter.