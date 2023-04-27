STAR TREK: PICARD SEASON 3 REVIEW: Bad Fan Fiction With Noble Conviction.

I will say that season three of Picard is easily the best of the bunch, and certainly better than anything Star Trek-related that has come from [Alex] Kurtzman and company over the last fourteen-or-so years.

However, the man brought the bar down so low that even a fractional increase in quality feels like a galactic paradigm shift. At the end of the day, Picard is still a badly-written show. It’s just less badly-written than before.

Should you watch it? That’s a very hard question to answer. There were many moments in season three that I lauded and enjoyed, and just as many that caused me to double-facepalm like Picard in the classic TNG episode “Offspring.” It’s not a fantastic show, but it’s not a total train wreck, either. In comparison to season two, which I rightfully dubbed “unfathomable garbage,” season three can best be summed up as “bad fan fiction with noble conviction.” There’s a love for TNG here, to be sure, but it’s mired with incompetence and a remarkable lack of faith in its own fan base.