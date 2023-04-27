FOR WHAT APPEARS TO BE PROPAGANDA RATHER THAN COMBAT: Russia Finally Sends T-14 Armata Tanks to Ukraine. “An auto loader famous for jamming that now cannot be accessed and cleared when it does jam, is somehow heavier and slower than the tank it has replaced, and comes combined together in a package so expensive the company that made it immediately went bankrupt. The country that bought it cannot afford it and it has about as much export potential as English whiskey.”