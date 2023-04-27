THEY FINALLY GOT THE PORTLAND THEY WANTED: Woke Portland grocery store to close after 50 years in business due to economic issues.

Many retailers are struggling to survive due to the rampant crime in the city. What is to be Portland’s first Shake Shack was hit by vandals before it even opened.

Others have chosen to shut down or abandon the city completely. Earlier this month, REI announced it was closing its only Portland location after almost two decades in the Rose City because the store “had its highest number of break-ins and thefts in two decades, despite actions to provide extra security.”

In March, woke pizza chain Hotlips announced the closure of three of its five Portland stores and Cracker Barrel also announced it was closing its only remaining locations in the city.

This followed an announcement from Walmart that it was closing its Portland area locations due to a lack of profits.