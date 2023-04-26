NIKKI HALEY NUKES HER CAMPAIGN, SIDES WITH DISNEY IN RIDICULOUS ATTACK ON RON DESANTIS:

Hey @Disney, my home state will happily accept your 70,000+ jobs if you want to leave Florida.

We’ve got great weather, great people, and it’s always a great day in South Carolina!

SC’s not woke, but we’re not sanctimonious about it either. pic.twitter.com/uf1PWQjGc5

— Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) April 26, 2023