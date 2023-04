OUR SOVIET PRESS IS HAPPY TO OBLIGE OUR AMERICAN BREZHNEV:

But, to be fair, not all of them:

Corporate Media reporter just asked Biden why he's running for re-election when over 70% of Americans, including a majority of Democrats, DON'T want him to run Brutal. pic.twitter.com/TA9wye3gWw — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) April 26, 2023

Ouch.

UPDATE: On second viewing, Biden seems to have been prepped in advance for the “tough” question, too.