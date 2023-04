HEINLEIN’S CRAZY YEARS (CONT’D): Vermont school district removes ‘male,’ ‘female’ from reproductive system lessons. “Terms like ‘male’ and ‘boy’ would be replaced with ‘person who produces sperm.’ Likewise, ‘female’ and ‘girl’ would be replaced with a ‘person who produces eggs.'”

I’m so old, I remember when it was considered crass to reduce a woman to her reproductive organs.