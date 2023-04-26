IT’S PAST TIME: It’s time to have ‘the talk’ about Grandpa Joe as he launches re-election bid.

The president is at that advanced age when families start having hard conversations about taking away grandpa’s car keys, or whether Aunt Julie should really be using the stove unattended. Well, it’s time for America to have that talk.

There is little doubt that for a half hour or so, Old Scranton Joe can be propped up in front of a flag reading an announcement off of his IMAX-sized teleprompter. Whether he will know what he is saying is another matter, but he’ll get through it, likely with the promise of ice cream to follow.

As with every speech Biden gives, we will experience the feelings, familiar from eyeing family members who are elderly, of concern as his eyes toggle between a dim light of recognition and a visage pleading, “Where am I?”

But as the Octogenarian-in-Chief is so often wont to say, this is not a joke.