April 26, 2023

VIDEO: Brit-Turned-American On the Glories of Suburbia. “British-born Laurence Brown has a YouTube channel dedicated to documenting the differences between Britain and the UK. In the last year, he’s become an American citizen and bought a house in the suburbs (Chicago’s, alas), and has some observations, mostly positive, about American suburbs, including the community of dog owners, immaculate lawns, and America’s love affair with rectangles.”

Posted at 3:50 pm by Stephen Green