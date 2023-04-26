VIDEO: Brit-Turned-American On the Glories of Suburbia. “British-born Laurence Brown has a YouTube channel dedicated to documenting the differences between Britain and the UK. In the last year, he’s become an American citizen and bought a house in the suburbs (Chicago’s, alas), and has some observations, mostly positive, about American suburbs, including the community of dog owners, immaculate lawns, and America’s love affair with rectangles.”
