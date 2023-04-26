COUNTDOWN TO THE SUPREME COURT DECISION IN THE HARVARD/UNC CASES: IT’S NOT REALLY ABOUT DIVERSITY: The Supreme Court has held that a college or university may engage in race discrimination in admissions so long as it is motivated by the desire to capture the pedagogical benefits of diversity for all its students. But as Carissa Mulder and I have written in The Sausage Factory, that is seldom the actual motivation behind these policies. Here’s hoping the Supreme Court has figured that out.