THE MAN, THE MYTH, THE LEGEND:

Shot: Jim Cramer Is Surprised No One Is Buying This ‘Very Good Bank’ Amid Crash.

Celebrity stock picker and CNBC host Jim Cramer tweeted early Tuesday that First Republic is a bargain buy and he was surprised that a big broker wasn’t interested in it.

“Fear is so palpable that no one seems to want to step up and buy a very good bank like First Republic which can probably be had for one fourth of what it was worth three months ago,” he said.

“It has an amazing client base. Surprised a big broker isn’t interested.”