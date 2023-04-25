GEORGE MF WASHINGTON: The (Not So) Strange Return of the Vinyl LP.

It’s not just the thrill of discovery or that nostalgic sense of freedom that keeps me hunting for new (old) albums… the more I think about it, the more I think there’s something else going on… something that is also related to that damned algorithm, but in a much more nefarious way.

I have a growing fear of censorship… of the mass memory-holing of anything that doesn’t toe whatever the latest “NPC” line might be. What amounts to, essentially, the willful destruction of our culture and all it has produced or achieved in pursuit of some unattainable Utopian ideal. I worry that it won’t be long before Rock N’ Roll sits firmly in the crosshairs of a new generation of Woke Scolds who want to purge the Earth of anything they deem “problematic”… things like “sex, drugs and rock n’ roll”, for example. And because of the dizzying pace of technological advancement, I’m absolultely terrified that they are going to figure out a way to do it so that we won’t even notice it when they do.