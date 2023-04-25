YOU’LL OWN NOTHING AND YOU’LL DO AS YOU’RE TOLD: Biden administration is quietly planning for a future where you don’t own money. “Under the various CBDC [Central Bank Digital Currency] proposals floated by the Biden administration and Federal Reserve, a U.S. CBDC would be programmable, traceable and designed to promote various left-wing social goals, such as improving ‘financial inclusion’ and ‘equity.’ It would also be designed to help with ‘transitioning to a net-zero emissions economy and improving environmental justice.'”

It would be the biggest money and power grab in world history by a wide margin.