WAITING FOR THE SUPREME COURT’S DECISION IN HARVARD/UNC: If you’ve heard of the mismatch problem, but never read about it, here are two articles that are probably worth your time–one short and the other a bit longer (and more up to date). Most Court watchers don’t expect a decision until June, but you never know.
