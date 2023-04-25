April 25, 2023

WAITING FOR THE SUPREME COURT’S DECISION IN HARVARD/UNC:  If you’ve heard of the mismatch problem, but never read about it, here are two articles that are probably worth your time–one short and the other a bit longer (and more up to date).  Most Court watchers don’t expect a decision until June, but you never know.

Posted at 8:25 pm by Gail Heriot