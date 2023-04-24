CREEPY JOE IS BACK: Biden Doesn’t Think Your Children Belong to You.
The idea that the government believes that children belong to them and not their parents is a terrifying thought. It raises fundamental questions about the role of the state, the autonomy of individuals, and the family institution.
The concept of parental rights and responsibilities has been at the heart of Western society for centuries. It is widely accepted that parents are responsible for the upbringing and welfare of their children and that the state’s role is to support and protect families in this endeavor. However, if the government were to assert that children belong to the state, it would imply a drastic shift in the balance of power between the individual and the state.
And Joe Biden, the man who currently occupies the White House, effectively endorsed that premise on Monday. Biden was giving remarks that honored the Council of Chief State School Officers’ 2023 Teacher of the Year, Rebecka Peterson, a high school math teacher from Tulsa, Okla.
“Rebecka put a teachers’ creed into words when she said, ‘There’s no such thing as someone else’s child.’ No such thing as someone else’s child. Our nation’s children are all our children,” Biden said.
To be fair, that strategy worked out brilliantly in Virginia for Gov. McAullife in 2021. Even so, expect this clip to go into wide circulation next year:
BIDEN: "There's no such thing as someone else's child. Our nation's children are all our children!" pic.twitter.com/scaZ4vDrPZ
